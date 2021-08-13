Train-truck collision in Gazipur cuts off Dhaka’s rail links with Chattogram, Sylhet

The truck from Chattogram was heading for Sirajganj when it got stuck amid traffic congestion at the level-crossing in Mirer Bazar on Friday evening, said Tongi Railway Stationmaster Md Halimuzzaman.

Chattogram-bound Titras Express from Dhaka hit the back of the truck as it could not move due to other vehicles on its front and back.

No one was injured in the incident, Halimuzzaman said, adding they contacted the authorities in Dhaka for restoration of services.