Home > Bangladesh

Train-truck collision in Gazipur cuts off Dhaka’s rail links with Chattogram, Sylhet

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST

Dhaka’s railway links with Chattogram and Sylhet have been snapped after a collision between a truck carrying an oxygen tank and a train in Gazipur.

The truck from Chattogram was heading for Sirajganj when it got stuck amid traffic congestion at the level-crossing in Mirer Bazar on Friday evening, said Tongi Railway Stationmaster Md Halimuzzaman.

Chattogram-bound Titras Express from Dhaka hit the back of the truck as it could not move due to other vehicles on its front and back.

No one was injured in the incident, Halimuzzaman said, adding they contacted the authorities in Dhaka for restoration of services.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories