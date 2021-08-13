Train-truck collision in Gazipur cuts off Dhaka’s rail links with Chattogram, Sylhet
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST
Dhaka’s railway links with Chattogram and Sylhet have been snapped after a collision between a truck carrying an oxygen tank and a train in Gazipur.
The truck from Chattogram was heading for Sirajganj when it got stuck amid traffic congestion at the level-crossing in Mirer Bazar on Friday evening, said Tongi Railway Stationmaster Md Halimuzzaman.
Chattogram-bound Titras Express from Dhaka hit the back of the truck as it could not move due to other vehicles on its front and back.
No one was injured in the incident, Halimuzzaman said, adding they contacted the authorities in Dhaka for restoration of services.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Train-truck collision in Gazipur cuts off Dhaka’s rail links with Chattogram, Sylhet
- Actress Pori Moni quarantined as she lands in jail on drug charges
- China sends 1m more Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses and syringes to Bangladesh as gift
- Ferry-Padma Bridge collisions ‘embarrass’ government, says state minister
- Bangladesh's virus cases top 1.4 million, another 197 die
- First Hong Kong election under revamped system to be largely uncontested
Opinion
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- Sikder Group MD Ron and brother Dipu cleared of attempted murder charges
- US asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul
- Ferry rams into pillar of Padma Bridge for third time in three weeks
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- Afghan commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat
- Bangladesh's virus cases top 1.4 million, another 197 die
- Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections
- Dengue patient falls to death from Sutrapur hospital building