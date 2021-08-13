Mismanagement, ‘nepotism’ anger people on last day of mass COVID vaccination

People thronged the centres and waited in long queues overnight to get vaccinated in the six-day nationwide campaign that started on May 7, but not everyone was inoculated when the drive ended.

With the lines outside the councillor’s office in Dhaka’s ward No. 39 in Bhatara getting longer, the authorities at 7:30am on Thursday made an announcement via megaphone that the drive had been suspended for the day.

Residents of Natun Bazar, Badda, and Bhatara said they failed to get the shot after several attempts during the drive.

“I’ve been coming here for four days. They're giving out vaccines to their own people ahead of others. Why won’t the members of the general public get government vaccine?” asked Yasin, who gave a single name.

Alam Mia, who arrived around 8:30pm, said some people were allowed to enter and get the vaccine but the security guard claimed they were people of the office when Alam demanded their identity.

“Some other people came afterwards. The guard said they came for relief. But what relief is being given now? They're sending their own people inside to receive the vaccine.”

More people streamed in as the day went on. A group of people waiting among others then said that authorities would go from door to door from Aug 16 to deliver vaccine. They identified themselves as “people of the councillor and his office”.

Khairul Islam Badal said he and many others were denied a seal on their vaccine cards, but some others sidestepped the queues and got theirs for the inoculation the next day. “This is injustice.”

Another resident, Rashida Begum, said she got the seal, but still was denied the vaccine due to the lack of a token. “I was shoved out. If they don’t give me a token, where am I supposed to get one?”

Another man who identified himself as former Bhatara Chhatra League organising secretary ‘Dipu’, was telling the people in the queues that they would not get the shot without money. “Serials were sold for Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 last night,” he was heard saying.

Some people, however, got vaccinated. “People at the councillor’s office asked us to come and get the vaccine today, so I did it,” said Khalilur Rahman, a city corporation cleaner.

The centre is holding the vaccination programme in association with BRAC. The NGO had earlier said that registered vaccine seekers who had not received SMS will receive their shots in nine centres.

But the councillors’ men were sending people from other areas away. “We gave [tokens] to relatives and voters as there was no other way to properly distribute the limited amount of vaccines,” admitted the councillor’s Secretary Nesar Ahmed Russell.

Asked about the allegation of providing vaccine shots in exchange for money, he said anyone selling their token will face punitive action.

Councillor Shafiqul Islam did not take phone calls for comments.

BRAC Area Manager Mirza Hafiz said he did not hear anything about people being obstructed from taking vaccine jabs.

“People are getting inside through the backdoor identifying themselves as relatives or party people. It’ll be the same again when the mass vaccination resumes,” said a frustrated Nasrin Sultana, who failed to get the shot after trying her luck for a couple of days at Ward No. 2 Community Centre in Mirpur’s Pallabi.

Sohel Rana was denied a vaccine jab there for being a voter of a different area. “We’ve to work for food in Dhaka. Should we go to villages for the vaccination? Even if I’m not a voter here, am I not a citizen of this country?” he asked angrily.

Asked about the mismanagement and nepotism, Robed Amin, spokesperson for the Directorate General of Health Services, said, “The government asked everybody to be inoculated. If something like this did occur, it was not right. The government did not provide any such instructions.”

Several hundred people seeking shots after receiving SMS upon registration returned home unvaccinated at a centre in Pallabi Extension as the inoculation was halted due to a lack of doses.

“The vaccines are getting older. This is worrying. When are we going to get the jab? More people are seeking vaccine shot by the day,” said Monira Begum, a house help.

The centre has been administering Moderna vaccine doses, said Mohammad Yasin, a worker in the centre.

“We have got no vaccine today, so no one is being vaccinated.”

The government has suspended first dosing with Moderna to keep enough shots for the second dosing.

Robed Amin of DGHS said the vaccination at these centres will resume once the government gets more doses of the vaccine.