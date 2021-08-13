Ferry rams into pillar of Padma Bridge for third time in three weeks

The vessel, named 'Kakoli', was en route to Shimulia from Banglabazar when it collided with pillar No. 10 of the under-construction structure around 6:45 am on Friday, according to Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer of the bridge.

“Bits of concrete from the pile cap came off on impact. Although the damage was limited, such incidents are not acceptable."

The 'big' collision sparked panic on the vessel as a vehilce on board bounced off another, while several passengers were knocked to the ground, said witnesses.

Ferry operator Badal Hossain said the vessel was supposed to pass through the piers 11 and 12 of the Padma Bridge. "But due to strong currents, the vessel lost control and struck the pillar No. 10. It left a crack on one side of the ferry but as it was above the water level, the vessel was not flooded inside.”

Badal said the ferry was later taken to the Shimulia terminal safely. No casualties were reported in the incident.

On Aug 9, two cars and a truck were damaged after the ferry 'Bir Shreshtha Jahangir' hit pillar No. 10 of the bridge.

In a similar incident on Jul 23, a ferry plying the same route hit pier No. 17 of the Padma Bridge.