Government feeling 'uneasy' over ferry-Padma Bridge collisions: state minister

Any hit on the “dream bridge” feels like a “punch in the people’s hearts”, the state minister for shipping said after visiting the site of the latest collision on Friday.

“Ferryboats are striking the Padma Bridge spannings repeatedly. Although the collisions are mild, we're not taking them lightly. We are embarrassed by these incidents.”

The ministry called a high-level meeting in the evening to discuss negligence in following instructions that were issued after the first collisions occurred, Khalid said.

In the latest incident on Friday morning, Ro-Ro ferry “Kakoli” was en route to Shimulia from Banglabazar when it struck pillar No. 10 of the structure.

It came just four days after a similar incident left five people injured to continue a trend that began three weeks ago.

On Aug 9, two cars and a truck were damaged after the ferry “Bir Shreshtha Jahangir” crashed into pillar No. 10 of the bridge.

In a similar incident on Jul 23, a ferryboat plying the same route hit pier No. 17 of the Padma Bridge.

Two ferry operators have been suspended over the incidents. Investigators blamed their recklessness and negligence for the accidents.

Later, the authorities barred ferries carrying heavy vehicles from travelling under the bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said it should be investigated whether the collisions were a deliberate act and parts of a “conspiracy”.

Syed Md Tajul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, has proposed army deployment to stop the recurrence of collision while the government is mulling about relocating the ferry pier from Banglabazar to Majhikandi.

After visiting the proposed site for the pier, Shimulia terminal and the route on Friday, Khalid said they would discuss the issue in the meeting.

The pier in Banglabazar cannot be used for the safety of the bridge after the project ends, he said. The government expects to open the bridge to traffic in 2022.

The state minister asked the authorities to use rubber coating on the ferries to avoid damage.

“It feels like a punch in the people’s hearts when the Padma Bridge takes a hit. Although there is no possibility of minimum damage to the bridge from such collisions, this is unacceptable.”