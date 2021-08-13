Dengue patient falls to death from Sutrapur hospital building
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2021 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 02:24 PM BdST
A dengue patient has died after falling off the seventh floor of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital in Sutrapur.
The authorities suspect the victim, 17-year-old Habibur Rahman, accidentally slipped and fell from a balcony attached to his cabin on Thursday.
Habibur, a 10th grader who was suffering from the mosquito-borne viral infection, got admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, said Sutrapur Police OC Mamunur Rahman.
At around 9:30 pm on Thursday, Habibur sent his father and brother out to get him dinner and is believed to have gone on the balcony, which had a two-foot-high railing, to speak on his mobile phone.
But he accidentally fell and suffered severe injuries in the process, the OC said.
Habibur was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
