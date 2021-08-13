China sends 1m more Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses and syringes to Bangladesh as gift

A chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines transported the vaccines in 57 cartons and 4.1 tonnes of syringes in 313 cartons to Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday evening.

Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said another chartered flight will leave Dhaka for Tianjin Binhai International Airport in China on Saturday morning to bring more vaccines. The flight is scheduled to arrive on Friday night.

So far, Bangladesh has received 12.5 million doses of vaccine from China, including 7 million bought under a deal and 3.4 million under the global sharing platform COVAX.