Actress Pori Moni quarantined as she lands in jail on drug charges
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2021 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 10:51 PM BdST
The jail authorities have quarantined Pori Moni in Kashimpur Central Jail after the actress was refused bail following questioning in remand on drug charges.
A prison van carried Pori Moni and fashion model Moriom Akter Mou, who was also arrested in a drugs case, to the jail from court on Friday.
They will be in quarantine at the Rajanigandha Bhaban of the jail for 14 days in line with the rules amid the pandemic.
If they do not develop symptoms of the coronavirus in this period, they will be moved to the building for ordinary prisoners, said the prison’s Senior Superintendent Abdul Jalil.
They were not sent to Dhaka Central Jail due to a lack of separate facility for female prisoners.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Pori Moni at her Banani flat on Aug 4 and allegedly seized liquor, yaba pills and LSD. She was remanded for six days in two days.
Police arrested Mou in a similar raid on her Mohammadpur flat with liquor and yaba pills. She was remanded for eight days in three rounds.
Model Faria Mahbub Piasha, who was also arrested with liquor and drugs, doctor Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina Chowdhury, and sacked Awami League worker Shamima Noor Papia are also in Kashimpur jail.
Sabrina was arrested in the JKG COVID-19 test scam while Papia, accused of running high-class escort services, was charged on a number of counts.
