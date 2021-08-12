Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2021 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 12:44 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government will allow tourist sites, community centres and other places of entertainment to reopen on Aug 19 as pandemic restrictions are lifted. The government will also allow all public vehicles back on the road from that date.
The decision was made based on ‘socio-economic conditions, the need to maintain economic activity and in consideration of the overall situation’, the Cabinet Division said in a statement on Thursday.
“All forms of road, rail and river transport will be allowed to operate from Aug 19 if they follow proper health restrictions. Tourism centres, resorts, community centres and places of entertainment will be able to reopen, but can only serve customers at 50 percent capacity.”
They must also ensure that masks are worn and that the health protocols laid out by the Directorate General of Health Services are followed, the notice said.
“If these health regulations are violated, the concerned authorities will be held responsible and legal action will be taken against them,” it added.
The Bangladesh government allowed all private and public offices, banks and financial institutions to reopen on Aug 11.
Courts and all factories were also allowed to resume regular operations from that day. Though all launches are currently in operation, only half the fleet of buses and trains are active, in accordance with government orders.
But, from Aug 19, these restrictions on public transport will be lifted.
