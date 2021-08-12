Bangladesh reports 10,126 virus cases in a day, another 215 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2021 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 06:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 215 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 23,613.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,396,868 after 10,126 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 65 fatalities and 5,004 infections. Chattogram tallied 54 deaths and 1,883 cases, Khulna 28 deaths and 786 cases, and Sylhet 22 deaths and 567.
Nationwide, another 13,990 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,262,065.
As many as 45,078 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 22.46 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 90.35 percent and the mortality rate at 1.69 percent.
Globally, over 204.84 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
