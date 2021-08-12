Bangladesh receives 1.7m more Sinopharm doses under COVAX
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2021 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 01:11 AM BdST
Bangladesh has received 1.7 million more doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from China under the global sharing platform COVAX.
The new shipment was brought by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet that landed in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 7:50pm on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
With the new batch, Bangladesh has received more than 29 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines, including 11.5 million of Sinopharm.
The vaccines from China include 7 million doses that were purchased , 1.1 million that came as gift and 3.4 million delivered under COVAX scheme.
The government is now depending on the Sinopharm doses for mass inoculation drive as it is running out of the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford University-AstraZeneca shots.
It signed an agreement with the Chinese company to buy 15 million doses of the vaccine, and endorsed plans to purchase 60 million more shots.
