Saudi Arabia allows Bangladeshis to make Umrah pilgrimage once more
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2021 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 03:33 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia is once again allowing Bangladeshis to make the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has laid out the conditions for making the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia at www.hajj.gov.bd, according to a notice signed by ministry Senior Information Official Mohammad Anwar Hossain.
The Umrah visa was suspended for a lengthy period due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now available once again.
Saudi Arabia had recently eased restrictions for the Umrah, but requires devotees to fulfil certain criteria prior to making the trip.
The path to the Umrah pilgrimage resumed on Aug 11, but none are able to make the trip on Wednesday as time is needed to process applications, Anwar Hossain told bdnews24.com.
Asked about what conditions were imposed on Umrah pilgrims, he said that agencies had been given the list of conditions.
A notice from Saudia Arabia stated that Umrah pilgrims must be over the age of 18 and have received complete doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.
