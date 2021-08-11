Lower courts can take witness testimony, conduct trials virtually: SC

A notice resuming all regular judicial work at all subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals was issued on Wednesday.

All types of judicial proceedings in civil and criminal cases will be conducted by the judge in the physical or virtual presence of those involved in the case, in accordance with the Use of Information Technology by Court Act 2020, the notice said.

However, the judge must take necessary protective measures if taking testimony in the physical presence of witnesses.

A previous notice from the Supreme Court on Sunday had allowed lower courts to resume all judicial work aside from taking witness testimony until Thursday.

Lower courts and tribunals have also been instructed to not require that the accused be brought to court from jail for bail hearings.

Magistrates have also been instructed to assist prison authorities virtually for remand hearings.