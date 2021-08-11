COVID vaccine centre will open in the morning. They wait hours in line overnight

Without waiting for online registration and a subsequent lengthy process, the 60-year-old resident of Zakir Hossain Road in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur decided to get the jab during the ongoing mass inoculation.

Seeing the morning crowds, he lined up outside the government primary school in the neighbourhood at 2:30am on Tuesday, but still failed to get the vaccine the next morning as the centre ran out of doses.

So he returned to the centre to queue again, at 10pm after finishing his dinner, hoping to get the shot when the centre opens in the morning.

Yet, Walid was third in the line.

The sudden rush for vaccine in Bangladesh has revealed the fear sowed by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in a deadly wave of infections.

It also showed gaps in Bangladesh’s push for a digitalised society, as many of the elderly and the poor do not have access to internet because of a lack of device, internet connection or knowledge to complete online registration.

Many do not have close people who are accustomed to the new technologies and willing to help others out.

“Who would do the registration for us?” asked sexagenarian Shawkat Ali, the first person in the queue. “They give the vaccine if you bring the (NID) card here. So, here I’m despite the sufferings.”

He brought along his son, food, water, an umbrella and old newspapers to queue after his evening prayers.

At 10:30pm, he was sitting on the footpath amid drizzle. His wife got her dose on Tuesday after queuing on Monday night.

Md Khokon, who sells Chotpoti and Fuchka outside the school, said mostly the elderly and women come for the vaccine. Young family members sometime line up for the women, who come to get the vaccine in the morning.

Mainuddin, who gave a single name and identified himself as a worker of ward-31 Councillor Shafiqul Islam Sentu, was overseeing the crowd at the gate.

No fewer than 3,000 people come every day for the vaccine, he said.

But the centre is allocated only 350 doses per day, said Councillor Sentu.

People have been thronging more than 15,000 centres across Bangladesh since Saturday when the six-day expanded inoculation drive began.

With no option to practice physical distancing, the drive is marred by chaos and disorder as a lack of doses is forcing many to return home without the shot.