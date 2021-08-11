CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others

CID spokesman Azad Rahman said the six cases were transferred to the department mostly from police stations in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB applied to take charge of 11 out of 14 cases started over the raids after the first ones had been transferred to the CID, which now has all the cases.

The suspects include film actress Shamsunnahar Smrity alias Pori Moni, producer Nazrul Islam Raz, businesswoman Helena Jahangir, and models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Moriom Akter Mou.

Most of them are in CID custody now. Helena and Piasha are among the accused in the new cases.

Asked about their application to the Police Headquarters for the cases, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said they were waiting to hear from the police bosses.

The first cases were transferred to the CID from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch after reports and videos surfaced on DB officer Md Golam Saklain Shithil’s 'unprofessional conduct' with Pori Moni. He was later removed from the DMP’s DB as an additional deputy commissioner.