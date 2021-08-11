CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2021 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 11:56 PM BdST
The police’s Criminal Investigation Department or CID has been tasked with investigating six more cases over recent drugs busts.
CID spokesman Azad Rahman said the six cases were transferred to the department mostly from police stations in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB applied to take charge of 11 out of 14 cases started over the raids after the first ones had been transferred to the CID, which now has all the cases.
The suspects include film actress Shamsunnahar Smrity alias Pori Moni, producer Nazrul Islam Raz, businesswoman Helena Jahangir, and models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Moriom Akter Mou.
Most of them are in CID custody now. Helena and Piasha are among the accused in the new cases.
Asked about their application to the Police Headquarters for the cases, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said they were waiting to hear from the police bosses.
The first cases were transferred to the CID from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch after reports and videos surfaced on DB officer Md Golam Saklain Shithil’s 'unprofessional conduct' with Pori Moni. He was later removed from the DMP’s DB as an additional deputy commissioner.
- HC raps officials over Indo-Bangla antibiotics
- As lockdown ends, traffic jams return to Dhaka
- JMB ‘bomb maker’ Forkan arrested
- Govt to buy 60m doses of Sinopharm vaccine
- Bangladeshis can make Umrah trips again
- Lower courts can take testimony virtually: SC
- 6 policemen held for robbing gold trader
- Indian visa centres reopen on Wednesday
- Top health officials may face contempt of court charges over Indo-Bangla antibiotics
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- JMB 'bomb maker' Forkan, two others arrested in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to buy 60m doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
- Saudi Arabia allows Bangladeshis to make Umrah pilgrimage once more
- Lower courts can take witness testimony, conduct trials virtually: SC
Most Read
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Six policemen, including DB OC, held for robbing gold bars from Feni businessman
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- As Bangladesh unlocks, experts emphasise health rules, vaccination