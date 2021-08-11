As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets

Saiful Islam, a car driver, was waiting for a bus to get to an office in Paltan and was waiting for over 10 minutes.

The personal driver of a doctor, Saiful receives Tk 100 from his employer for travelling to Paltan.

“This isn’t enough unless I take a bus. A shared motorbike ride is expensive,” he said.

As public transport returns to Dhaka roads on the first day after the end of a protracted nationwide lockdown, the common sight of traffic congestion is back as well. Trains and launches are also running.

On Wednesday, police fined rickshaw drivers on VIP roads, which are usually off-limits to rickshaws.

Government and private offices, shops and malls have reopened. The staff at most shops were largely busy cleaning after the long closure.

People were streaming in and out of the roads and small alleys in the neighbourhood of Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and Satmasjid Road. Shops were humming with customers.

“Now everything has opened. There’s no restriction on allowing people to dine in. Most of those who come to our restaurant are students. We expect a rise in our income when the colleges and universities reopen,” said Saiful, manager of Khushbu Biriyani and Restaurant.

“So far we have been selling food through takeaway parcels. From today, customers are allowed to dine in. We’re preventing those not wearing a mask from entering. But many of them don’t wear a mask,” said Shihab Uddin, manager of Al Amin restaurant in Mohammadpur.

“For the last few days, I ran my shop by keeping the shutter half-open. Now it is fully open. But people do not listen to our instructions. Many of them come to the shop without wearing a mask. Why do they not realise that it’s for their own good?” said Amanullah, owner of Jiniya Store in Adabor.

LAUNCH SERVICE RESUMES

Launch service resumed at the Sadarghat after a halt of 19 days. MV Imam Hasan, a Chandpur-bound launch, left the Sadarghat at 6 am on Wednesday. It was followed by MV Sonar Tari and the Green Line.

Sonar Tari-2 and Rafraf-7 coming from Chandpur were crowded with passengers, said Inspector Mohammad Newaz of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation.

As many as 19 launches left the Sadarghat as of 10 am, which is equal to the numbers that leave regularly, he told bdnews24.com. The authorities are monitoring the situation to see that passengers are following health protocols.

Launches left for Chandpur, Shariatpur, Bhola, Barishal and Muladi from the Sadarghat until Wednesday afternoon. Long haul launches, including those travelling to Barishal will leave the dock in the evening.

TRAINS FULL OF PASSENGERS

Trains resumed their services on Wednesday morning, after strict lockdown rules were lifted.

The Balaka Express, Turag Express, Dewanganj Commuter, Parbat Express, Sonar Bangla Express, Teesta Express and Mahanagar Prabhati left Kamalapur Railway Station, said Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the railway ministry.

According to Bangladesh Railway, 38 pairs of inter-city trains and 20 pairs of commuter trains have been running since Wednesday morning.

Some other trains, including Ekota Express, Sundarban Express, Neelsagor Express and Rangpur Express, however, were not. The Tungipara Express also had not left Gobra on Wednesday.

To stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, especially in rural areas, a "strict lockdown" was imposed from Jul 1. As a result, train services as well as other modes of public transportation was suspended.

The lockdown was reintroduced on Jul 23, after the Eid holidays. Since then, virus cases and deaths have been surging.

When the lockdown was relaxed from Jul 15 to Jul 22 for Eid, the Ministry of Railways also started operating trains.

The second phase of lockdown ended on Aug 10 and the government relaxed most restrictions.

NO HUGE RUSH FOR DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL

Domestic aviation routes saw lean hours on the first day after the lifting of the lockdown, two private airlines said.

“Flights resumed on Friday. Passengers are travelling to different domestic destinations. But there’s no extra rush of passengers. They are flying in usual numbers,” said Md Kamrul Islam, a spokesman for US-Bangla Airlines.

Mahfuzul Alam, a spokesman for NovoAir, agreed. “We hope to see a better flow of passengers following the upcoming three-day holiday,” he said.