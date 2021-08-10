Mild tremor in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram as earthquake strikes off Myanmar

No casualties or damage were reported as the 4.4 magnitude quake struck at 9:38pm on Monday.

The epicentre of the quake was 426 kilometres southeast from Dhaka and 122 kilometres southeast from Cox’s Bazar, said Mizanur Rahman, an official at the Earthquake Observation Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

A series of mild earthquakes shook Bangladesh's Sylhet in May and June, sending residents into panic. The tremors are being seen as the harbinger of a major quake by experts who call for regular earthquake drills without further ado in the region to deal with a possible disaster.