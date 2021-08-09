Train tickets to be available for booking from Monday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2021 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 12:28 AM BdST
Bangladesh Railway is set to resume train services by operating 38 pairs of intercity trains and 19 pairs of mail and commuter trains from Aug 11 after the nationwide lockdown restrictions end the day before.
The government lifted restrictions on carrying passengers in half the seats for public transports; hence, all seats can be booked for trains as well when tickets become available from Monday.
Shariful Alam, public relations officer at the Ministry of Railways, said 50 percent of the tickets will be sold at counters and the rest will be available for booking online.
However, Ekota Express, Sundarban Express, Nilsagar Express, Rangpur Express and Tungipara Express trains will not start from Gobra, Shariful confirmed.
Everyone will be required to follow the health rules on board trains and lawful steps will be taken against anyone who breaches them, he said.
To stem the spread of the COVID-19 cases, especially in the rural areas, a "strict lockdown" was imposed from Jul 1. As a result, train services as well as other modes of public transportation was suspended.
The lockdown was reintroduced on Jul 23, after the Eid holidays. Since then, there have been new records for cases and deaths.
When the lockdown was relaxed from Jul 15 to Jul 22 for Eid, the Ministry of Railways also started operating trains.
Though the government had been maintaining that it would not loosen restrictions, it eventually bowed to pressure from factory owners and decided to allow factories to reopen on Aug 1.
- Train tickets to be available for booking from Monday
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Facing the heat, Bangladesh panel scraps proposal to bar female officials from guard of honour
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Six die as pick-up truck overturns in Natore’s Gurudaspur
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Bangladesh opens expanded mass COVID vaccination drive with enthusiasm and disorder
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- 2.8m get COVID vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- In lockdown, it’s business as usual. Almost
- Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: A fearless companion amid crisis and revolution