Train tickets to be available for booking from Monday

The government lifted restrictions on carrying passengers in half the seats for public transports; hence, all seats can be booked for trains as well when tickets become available from Monday.

Shariful Alam, public relations officer at the Ministry of Railways, said 50 percent of the tickets will be sold at counters and the rest will be available for booking online.

However, Ekota Express, Sundarban Express, Nilsagar Express, Rangpur Express and Tungipara Express trains will not start from Gobra, Shariful confirmed.

Everyone will be required to follow the health rules on board trains and lawful steps will be taken against anyone who breaches them, he said.

To stem the spread of the COVID-19 cases, especially in the rural areas, a "strict lockdown" was imposed from Jul 1. As a result, train services as well as other modes of public transportation was suspended.

The lockdown was reintroduced on Jul 23, after the Eid holidays. Since then, there have been new records for cases and deaths.

When the lockdown was relaxed from Jul 15 to Jul 22 for Eid, the Ministry of Railways also started operating trains.

Though the government had been maintaining that it would not loosen restrictions, it eventually bowed to pressure from factory owners and decided to allow factories to reopen on Aug 1.