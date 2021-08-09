Ferry ploughs into a pillar of Padma Bridge, again
Munshiganj Correspondent,
Published: 09 Aug 2021 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 11:25 PM BdST
A Ro-Ro ferry has once again slammed into a pillar of the Padma Bridge just a few weeks after a similar incident left at least 20 people injured.
After departing from the Banglabazar terminal on Monday evening with 27 vehicles on board, the Shimulia-bound vessel, named 'Bir Shreshtha Jahangir', struck pier No. 10 of the under-construction bridge around 7:45 pm, according to BIWTC Manager Safayet Hossain.
A truck was tipped over on impact and landed on a car, leaving two people injured. They were subsequently rushed to a hospital, said Safayet.
The ferry hurriedly laid anchor at Shimulia's terminal No. 2 as water began to fill up the rear end of the vessel after the collision. The fire service was later called to handle the situation.
A wrecker has been deployed to remove the vehicles from the vessel, said Safayet.
The ferry was transporting 16 small vehicles and 11 trucks along with several passengers.
Meanwhile, an official of the Padma Bridge authority who did not want to be named, said that some of the concrete on the pillar had been chipped off in the collision.
"The bridge did not suffer much damage but such an incident is still unacceptable."
Earlier on Jul 23, a ferry hit pillar No. 17 of the Padma Bridge on its way to Shimulia from Madaripur's Banglabazar.
- Probe faults factory, agencies for fire
- Train ticket bookings from Monday
- Ex-ADC Saklain faces probe over Pori Moni
- Govt to end lockdown curbs on Aug 11
- 6 die in Natore pick-up accident
- 3 arrested for hacking Shwapno’s system
- It’s business as usual. Almost
- A fearless companion in crisis and revolution
- Operators want to run all buses at half capacity, say new rules are complex
- Bangladesh logs 245 virus deaths, 11,463 cases in a day
- Bangladesh Railway resumes sale of advance tickets after a month
- Probe faults negligence of Hashem Foods, government agencies for fire killing 51
- Train tickets to be available for booking from Monday
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Bangladesh bowlers bamboozle Australia to end series on a high
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- BGMEA calls on Netflix to erase ‘derogatory’ dialogue from film
- Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants
- Squeeze in daily vaccine supply as Bangladesh sees new rush for inoculation
- Bangladesh logs 245 virus deaths, 11,463 cases in a day