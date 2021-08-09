Bangladesh Railway resumes sale of advance tickets after a month
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2021 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 11:58 AM BdST
Bangladesh Railway has resumed the sale of advance train tickets after a month as lockdown restrictions imposed to fight a spike in COVID cases were eased.
The sale of advance tickets kicked off at 8 am on Monday. Passengers were standing in separate queues at Kamalapur Railway Station to buy tickets for different routes.
“We couldn’t get tickets through the railway app. That’s why I came here early this morning from Malibagh. But I still haven’t reached the ticket counter. I need four tickets,” said Hasan Uddin, who needs to travel to Chattogram.
A separate queue has been arranged for women.
“I live in the Motijheel colony. I want to travel to my hometown with my children. I came here to buy the tickets as I doubted I would be able to buy them online. Now I have the tickets,” said Farida Akhter, who is headed to Mymensingh.
Railway Police have been asking everyone to follow health protocols, especially to wear masks.
Trains will start running from Kamalapur Railway Station on Aug 11, authorities said. A total of 38 pairs of inter-city trains and 20 pairs of mail trains and commuter trains will be running. Like other forms of mass transport, the railway will only be able to sell tickets up to capacity.
The strict lockdown, which has lasted 19 days, is to end on Tuesday.
