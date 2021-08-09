Bangladesh logs 245 virus deaths, 11,463 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2021 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 06:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 245 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 22,897.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,365,158 after 11,463 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 83 fatalities and 6,096 infections. Chattogram tallied 71 deaths and 2,104 cases and Khulna 25 deaths and 911 cases.
Nationwide, another 14,412 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,219,859.
As many as 47,207 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 24.28 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.68 percent.
Globally, over 202.84 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.29 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
