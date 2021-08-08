Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system

The cyber investigation team from the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan police conducted a drive in the city's Mirpur area on Saturday night and arrested the trio, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC unit.

The arrested were identified as Md Nasimul Islam, Rehanur Rahman Rashed and Raisul Islam.

Between Jun 26 and Jul 9, vouchers were generated in an unusual quantity through Shwapno's system after hackers broke into their security, said Md Asaduzzaman, during Sunday's press briefing.

After Shwapno, one of the leading supermarket chains of Bangladesh, discovered the breach in their system, a complaint was filed regarding the matter to the CTTC.

Six mobiles, two laptops, and a CPU, all of which were used in the hacking, cash, cards, and huge amounts of goods bought with the e-vouchers were seized from the arrestees, Md Asaduzzaman said.

"Shwapno's system was created following all the protocols of advanced cybersecurity," he said, adding that the hacked vouchers were sold to several e-commerce users via a Facebook group at a 25 percent discount.

The money earned from the looted vouchers was deposited in different cryptocurrency accounts.

"The group admitted to swindling money out of renown airline companies, bus companies, e-gazette chain outlets and many more businesses through hacking," Md Asaduzzaman said.

Nasimul, a diploma engineer passed from Bogura Polytechnic Institute is the key culprit of the hacking group, he said.

A case has been filed at Tejgaon Police Station under the Digital Security Act in connection with the matter.