Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2021 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 03:20 PM BdST
Three members of a hacking group were arrested by a police cybercrime investigation team for hacking the system of Shwapno super shop to generate Tk 1.8 million worth of electronic vouchers.
The cyber investigation team from the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan police conducted a drive in the city's Mirpur area on Saturday night and arrested the trio, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC unit.
The arrested were identified as Md Nasimul Islam, Rehanur Rahman Rashed and Raisul Islam.
Between Jun 26 and Jul 9, vouchers were generated in an unusual quantity through Shwapno's system after hackers broke into their security, said Md Asaduzzaman, during Sunday's press briefing.
After Shwapno, one of the leading supermarket chains of Bangladesh, discovered the breach in their system, a complaint was filed regarding the matter to the CTTC.
Six mobiles, two laptops, and a CPU, all of which were used in the hacking, cash, cards, and huge amounts of goods bought with the e-vouchers were seized from the arrestees, Md Asaduzzaman said.
"Shwapno's system was created following all the protocols of advanced cybersecurity," he said, adding that the hacked vouchers were sold to several e-commerce users via a Facebook group at a 25 percent discount.
The money earned from the looted vouchers was deposited in different cryptocurrency accounts.
"The group admitted to swindling money out of renown airline companies, bus companies, e-gazette chain outlets and many more businesses through hacking," Md Asaduzzaman said.
Nasimul, a diploma engineer passed from Bogura Polytechnic Institute is the key culprit of the hacking group, he said.
A case has been filed at Tejgaon Police Station under the Digital Security Act in connection with the matter.
- 3 arrested for hacking Shwapno’s system
- It’s business as usual. Almost
- A fearless companion in crisis and revolution
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB
- Lockdown ‘in name only’
- Pori Moni's associate Jimy sued in drugs case
- Murder suspect dies in Ctg ‘gunfight’
- Daily tally: 248 virus deaths, 12,606 cases
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- In lockdown, it’s business as usual. Almost
- Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: A fearless companion amid crisis and revolution
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- 'Lockdown in name only': Dhaka inches closer to normalcy as COVID curbs go ignored
- Pori Moni's costume designer Jimy charged in drugs case
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Bangladesh reports 8,136 COVID cases, 261 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh opens expanded mass COVID vaccination drive with enthusiasm and disorder
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy placed on 3-day remand in drugs case
- 'Lockdown in name only': Dhaka inches closer to normalcy as COVID curbs go ignored
- 2.8m get COVID vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
- 22.5m citizens register online for COVID vaccine in Bangladesh
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Pori Moni's costume designer Jimy charged in drugs case