Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal

The Police Headquarters formed a three-member committee, headed by Deputy Inspector General Masud Karim, on Sunday to carry out the investigation.

The members of the committee are DMP Deputy Commissioner Halima Parvin and Rumana Akter, special superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department.

They have been asked to submit a report within 15 days, said Haider Ali, a spokesman for the police.

Saklain was transferred to the police’s public order management division from the DB on Saturday after the reports linking him with the actress surfaced.

Drugs cases against Pori Moni and five others, who were arrested in recent raids, have also been transferred from the DB to the CID.

The DB has been investigating a case started by Pori Moni against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood on charges of trying to rape and kill her at Dhaka Boat Club.

After her arrest by the Rapid Action Battalion on drugs-related charges, several media outlets on Friday reported that Pori Moni had spent almost 18 hours at Saklain's official residence. The actress allegedly went to his house on Aug 1 and left late at night.

In a video clip being circulated on social media, Pori Moni and Saklain could be seen getting off a car together. Saklain was later seen picking up the key to the flat from the building's security guard before taking the lift upstairs. They were also carrying a trolley bag at the time.

Another clip showed the two leaving the apartment in a different set of clothes at midnight with the same trolley bag.

Harunor Rashid, joint commissioner of the detective police, was asked about the extramarital affair at an unscheduled press conference on Friday but he promptly left the briefing without answering the question.

DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said Saklain would face action if the allegations against him are substantiated.