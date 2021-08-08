Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2021 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 11:25 PM BdST
The police have launched an investigation into Md Golam Saklain Shithil’s 'unprofessional conduct' with actress Pori Moni after removing him from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch as an additional deputy commissioner.
The Police Headquarters formed a three-member committee, headed by Deputy Inspector General Masud Karim, on Sunday to carry out the investigation.
The members of the committee are DMP Deputy Commissioner Halima Parvin and Rumana Akter, special superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department.
They have been asked to submit a report within 15 days, said Haider Ali, a spokesman for the police.
Saklain was transferred to the police’s public order management division from the DB on Saturday after the reports linking him with the actress surfaced.
Drugs cases against Pori Moni and five others, who were arrested in recent raids, have also been transferred from the DB to the CID.
The DB has been investigating a case started by Pori Moni against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood on charges of trying to rape and kill her at Dhaka Boat Club.
After her arrest by the Rapid Action Battalion on drugs-related charges, several media outlets on Friday reported that Pori Moni had spent almost 18 hours at Saklain's official residence. The actress allegedly went to his house on Aug 1 and left late at night.
In a video clip being circulated on social media, Pori Moni and Saklain could be seen getting off a car together. Saklain was later seen picking up the key to the flat from the building's security guard before taking the lift upstairs. They were also carrying a trolley bag at the time.
Another clip showed the two leaving the apartment in a different set of clothes at midnight with the same trolley bag.
Harunor Rashid, joint commissioner of the detective police, was asked about the extramarital affair at an unscheduled press conference on Friday but he promptly left the briefing without answering the question.
DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said Saklain would face action if the allegations against him are substantiated.
- Train tickets to be available for booking from Monday
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Facing the heat, Bangladesh panel scraps proposal to bar female officials from guard of honour
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Six die as pick-up truck overturns in Natore’s Gurudaspur
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Bangladesh opens expanded mass COVID vaccination drive with enthusiasm and disorder
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- 2.8m get COVID vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- In lockdown, it’s business as usual. Almost
- Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: A fearless companion amid crisis and revolution