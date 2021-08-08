Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker

“The suspects gave important information. We're checking these,” Sheikh Omor Faruque, additional deputy inspector general of police at the Criminal Investigation Department, said at a media briefing on Sunday.

Asked about their reported links with others, he said, “We are checking these as well.”

“We’ve got the names of a number of people from various professions. Some may have been named because of animosity. The CID will check these thoroughly so that no innocent person becomes a suspect.”

The five other suspects are film producer Nazrul Islam Raz, businesswoman Helena Jahangir, models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Moriom Akter Mou, and Shariful Hasan Mishu.

The law enforcers arrested them with liquor and drugs in raids similar to that on Pori Moni’s house. Raz and Mishu also face charges of carrying out illicit activities in the name of night parties. Helena, a sacked Awami League worker, is charged under the Digital Security Act as well.

The CID got the custody of all six after the seven cases were transferred on Friday following the removal of Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Golam Saklain Shithil from Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch amid allegations that the officer had engaged in 'unprofessional conduct' with Pori Moni.

Asked about Saklain, the CID officer said, “The cases we've are related to drugs. We'll take into account other allegations if they surface.”

The CID searched the houses of all six suspects and seized passports, computers, mobile phones and other evidence. A Ferrari was also seized from Pori Moni’s house.

Faruque said they had evidence that Pori Moni, Piasha and others had blackmailed some people. “We are checking the names.”