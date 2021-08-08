Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2021 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 05:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has announced plans to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11, allowing public transport, offices and shopping malls to reopen.
The Cabinet Division issued a notice on Sunday, outlining the reopening of almost all economic activities in Bangladesh.
According to the notice, all government and private offices, banks and other financial institutions will be allowed to operate if they follow health regulations.
Public transport by road, rail and river will be allowed to reopen, but can only take passengers up to capacity. However, each city corporation and district will only be allowed to use half the number of vehicles in a given day and the rotation must be decided in discussions with the local government, law enforcers, relevant departments and agencies and owner and worker associations.
Shopping malls, markets and shops are allowed to stay open from 10 am to 8 pm.
All factories will be able to operate as before.
Restaurants can stay open from 8 am to 10 pm, but only take half their capacity of dine-in customers.
However, people will be required to wear masks and follow other health directives from the Directorate General of Health Services.
The notice warned that legal action would be taken against any public transport, agency, market, bazaar or organisation that violates health restrictions.
The decision came as the government launched a six-day campaign to deliver the first dose of the COVID vaccine to as many as 3.5 million people.
The latest spell of the lockdown has been in force since Jul 23.
