Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: A fearless companion amid crisis and revolution

In the words of her elder daughter and current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, she was both a regular Bengali woman, busy with caring for her husband and their family, and a someone who played a ‘unique role’ in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence, the Liberation War and the reformation of the new nation after the war. Throughout their time together, she provided her unwavering companionship and support to Bangabandhu in politics, social and family life.

2021 marks the first time the Bangladesh government is officially celebrating her birthday.

In addition to various events, the government will also present five Bangladeshi women with the ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award’ for their important contributions and essential roles in various fields.

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Renu was born on Aug 8, 1930 in Gopalganj’s Tungipara. She lost her father at the age of three and her mother at age five. Her grandfather eventually arranged to have her married to her cousin, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From an early age she displayed a boundless love of learning. The social norms of the time prevented her from taking formal schooling, but she was educated by a home tutor, a former principal at the local school. She also had a keen memory, which Bangabandhu would sometimes compare to a ‘living diary’.

But her husband, Bangabandhu, was no ordinary Bangalee either. After starting in politics in his youth, he spent the remainder of his life as part of the Bangalee freedom movement and in building an independent nation after the Liberation War. He also spent a significant portion of his life in jail.

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa was by his side through it all. She was an active collaborator and inspiration in the Bangalee fight for independence. When Bangabandhu was in jail, she demonstrated her bravery by arranging her husband’s legal defence, organising the party and helping lead the political movement, details of which have been regularly mentioned by her daughter Sheikh Hasina.

With a husband often busy with political work or away in jail, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa also took on the responsibilities of raising their two daughters – Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – and three sons – Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Rasel. She also saw to all other matters related to the household and the family so Bangabandhu could focus on broader goals.

She also made countless contributions to humanitarian and social welfare work. She gave freely for the medical care of political activists and the poor and in their times of need. She also extended a helping hand for fathers who needed financial assistance for their daughters, and for the education and care of orphans and poor children.

Her influence was also felt in organising the mass uprisings in 1969 and shaping public opinion during the 1970 election. Her encouragement and motivation also played a key role in Bangabandhu’s historic Mar 7 speech.

When the Pakistani military arrested Bangabandhu on the night of Mar 25, 1971, Fazilatunnesa fled with her children. Though they relocated several times, they were eventually apprehended and placed under house arrest at a home in Dhanmondi Rd 18.

It was only on Dec 17, 1971, after the Pakistani army had surrendered and brought an end to the Liberation War, that they were released from house arrest.

Sheikh Kamal and Sheikh Jamal, who had fought in the Liberation War, returned to Bangladesh after it ended. And Bangabandhu, released from prison in Pakistan, finally returned home on Jan 10, 1972.

Then began the work of restoring a war-torn country. As Bangabandhu took the reins as the first president of the country, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa was by his side. She took a particular interest in caring for the many women who suffered horrifying violence at the hands of the Pakistani occupation forces.

Then, on Aug 15, 1975, a group from the Bangladesh army attacked the home of Bangabandhu and his family.

The assassins were merciless – slaughtering pregnant women and children. The two members of the family who escaped the massacre – Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – were abroad at the time.

Even in the face of death, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa maintained her resolve.

The killers had called her downstairs from the second floor of the building when she caught sight of Bangabandhu’s body.

“You have killed my husband - I won’t go,” she said. “Kill me right here.”

She was later shot dead in her own room.

“During every protest of the Bengali independence movement, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib stood by Bangabandhu – giving her support and advice,” said President Md Abdul Hamid in a statement.

“Amid the uncertainties of 1971 - with her husband facing death in a Pakistani prison and amidst all the turmoil – she conducted herself with unparalleled patience, courage and prudence. Her legacy in our struggle for freedom will never be forgotten.”

She was a faithful and worthy companion to the leading architect of Bangladesh’s independence, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Her memory lives forever in the annals of Bangladesh’s independence and its freedom movement.”

The head of government urged women of the current generation to heed the lessons of the life and works of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa and incorporate them into their lives.