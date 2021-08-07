Pori Moni's costume designer Jimy charged in drugs case

Inspector Uday Kumar Mandal of DMP's Detective Branch (DB) as plaintiff started the case with the Banani Police on Friday, said the station's OC Nure Azam.

Jimy was arrested in the capital's Gulshan with 225 yaba tablets, according to the case statement. The case is being investigated by the DB, said OC Azam.

He was later taken to the DB headquarters on Minto Road on Friday night, said Harunor Rashid, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB.

Jimy had previously accompanied Pori Moni at a media briefing at the latter’s home when the actress in June accused a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. She subsequently started a case against Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir Uddin Mahmood.

Jimy was also by the actress' side when Pori Moni went to the DB offices to talk to the police.

His name came up in the case as he alleged he had also been assaulted during the incident at the club. Travel agent Tuhin Siddique Omi, another suspect who was arrested in the rape case, was Jimy's acquaintance and it was Omi who took them to the club.

Pori Moni came into the RAB's crosshairs following the arrest of Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan in Bashundhara on Tuesday on charges of carrying out illicit activities in the name of 'DJ parties'.

Based on the information gleaned from Mishu and Jishan, the elite police unit launched a raid on Pori Moni's Banani residence and detained her allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots on Wednesday.

The RAB also arrested film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and his associate Sabuj Ali in a near-simultaneous raid on Raz’s house in the same area.

The elite force filed two separate cases against Pori Moni over the possession of alcohol and illegal substances.

The three of them, along with Pori Moni's associate Ashraful Islam Dipu, were subsequently placed into the custody of Banani Police.

A Dhaka court subsequently granted the police four days to question the actress over the charges.

The Criminal Investigation Department is now investigating the drug-related charges against Pori Moni, who was placed into its custody on Friday, according to the CID's Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammed Azad.