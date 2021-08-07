Murder suspect dies in alleged gunfight with RAB in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2021 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2021 01:09 PM BdST
A murder suspect has died in an alleged shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Chattogram.
The incident took place on Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road’s bridge No. 4 in the early hours of Saturday, RAB said.
The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Md Kajol. He was involved in the murder of a livestock truck driver, according to the elite force.
Acting on a tip-off, a RAB patrol team arrived in the area at around 1 am to catch Kajol and his associates, RAB-7 Commander Lt Col Mashiur Rahman Jewel told bdnews24.com. The criminals opened fire when they saw the officers.
"RAB members retaliated in self-defence. Later, a body was recovered from the location.”
A cattle truck driver was shot dead on bridge No. 4 on Jul 16, said RAB-7 Commander Mashiur. “We have learnt that Kajol and his associates were involved in the murder. Kajol had formed a gang that was involved in various robberies.”
Kajal was accused in a murder and robbery case in 2018, Mashiur said. He was also named in several other cases.
- Daily tally: 248 virus deaths, 12,606 cases
- Cop ‘shoots himself dead’ at SP’s home
- Pori Moni remanded
- Passenger trains to run from Aug 11: minister
- Bangladeshi man killed in Saudi Arabia
- Two Bank Asia officials sued for embezzlement
- AL leader killed in Lakshmipur attack
- Daily tally: 241 virus deaths, 13,817 cases
- Pori Moni's costume designer Jimy charged in drugs case
- Murder suspect dies in alleged gunfight with RAB in Chattogram
- Constable on duty at Dhaka SP’s home ‘shoots himself dead with own gun’
- Film director Chayanika Chowdhury taken to DB headquarters
- Bangladesh posts 12,606 new COVID cases, another 248 die
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Messi on verge of joining PSG, reports L'Equipe
- Mahmudullah, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh seal maiden T20 series win over Australia
- Constable on duty at Dhaka SP’s home ‘shoots himself dead with own gun’
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 3.2m in six days as COVID vaccine drive expands
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says
- Bangladesh posts 12,606 new COVID cases, another 248 die