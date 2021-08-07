Murder suspect dies in alleged gunfight with RAB in Chattogram

The incident took place on Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road’s bridge No. 4 in the early hours of Saturday, RAB said.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Md Kajol. He was involved in the murder of a livestock truck driver, according to the elite force.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB patrol team arrived in the area at around 1 am to catch Kajol and his associates, RAB-7 Commander Lt Col Mashiur Rahman Jewel told bdnews24.com. The criminals opened fire when they saw the officers.

"RAB members retaliated in self-defence. Later, a body was recovered from the location.”

A cattle truck driver was shot dead on bridge No. 4 on Jul 16, said RAB-7 Commander Mashiur. “We have learnt that Kajol and his associates were involved in the murder. Kajol had formed a gang that was involved in various robberies.”

Kajal was accused in a murder and robbery case in 2018, Mashiur said. He was also named in several other cases.