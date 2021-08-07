ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2021 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2021 04:24 PM BdST
The authorities have removed Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Golam Saklain Shithil from his post in the DMP's Detective Branch amid allegations that the officer had engaged in 'unprofessional conduct' with actress Pori Moni.
Saklain was first “restrained from all activities of DB”, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a notice on Saturday. Half an hour later, the DMP issued another notice confirming his transfer to the Public Order Management (West Division).
On Friday, several media outlets reported that Pori Moni, who was recently arrested on drugs-related charges, had spent almost 18 hours at Saklain's official residence. The actress allegedly went to his house on Aug 1 and left late at night.
In a video clip that has been doing the rounds on social media, Pori Moni and Saklain could be seen getting off a car together. Saklain was later seen picking up the key to the flat from the building's security guard before taking the lift upstairs. They were also carrying a trolley bag at the time.
Another clip showed the two leaving the apartment in a different set of clothes at midnight with the same trolley bag.
Harunor Rashid, joint commissioner of the detective police, was asked about the affair at an unscheduled press conference on Friday but he promptly left the briefing without answering the question.
However, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said Saklain would face action if the allegations against him prove true.
- 'Lockdown in name only': Dhaka inches closer to normalcy as COVID curbs go ignored
- Pori Moni's costume designer Jimy charged in drugs case
- Murder suspect dies in alleged gunfight with RAB in Chattogram
- Constable on duty at Dhaka SP’s home ‘shoots himself dead with own gun’
- Film director Chayanika Chowdhury taken to DB headquarters
- Bangladesh posts 12,606 new COVID cases, another 248 die
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Messi on verge of joining PSG, reports L'Equipe
- Mahmudullah, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh seal maiden T20 series win over Australia
- Constable on duty at Dhaka SP’s home ‘shoots himself dead with own gun’
- Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Bangladesh posts 12,606 new COVID cases, another 248 die
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges