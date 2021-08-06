Bangladesh posts 12,606 new COVID cases, another 248 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2021 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2021 05:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 248 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a day, taking the toll to 22,150.
The caseload climbed to 1,335,260 after 12,606 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.
Chattogram registered the most daily deaths among the country's eight divisions, logging 75 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Dhaka reported 69 deaths during that time, followed by Khulna with 36.
In terms of daily cases, Dhaka led all divisions with a tally of 5,339 new infections. Chattogram counted 3,365 cases followed by Khulna with 761 and Sylhet with 758.
Nationwide, another 15,494 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,172,437.
As many as 48,015 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 26.25 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.66 percent.
Globally, over 200.98 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.26 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Pori Moni remanded
- Passenger trains to run from Aug 11: minister
- Bangladeshi man killed in Saudi Arabia
- Two Bank Asia officials sued for embezzlement
- AL leader killed in Lakshmipur attack
- Daily tally: 241 virus deaths, 13,817 cases
- COVID deaths top 1,000 in Chattogram
- Minister retracts comment on unvaccinated travel
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
- Preparations underway to run passenger trains from Aug 11: minister
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Awami League leader killed in Lakshmipur attack
- Bank Asia officials among five sued for embezzling Tk 120m
- Hashem Foods factory fire victims’ bodies handed to families
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Google to pay Tk 22.9m VAT in Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says
- Delayed data shows how pandemic dealt a blow to Bangladesh economy
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads