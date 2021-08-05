Hashem Foods factory fire victims’ bodies handed to families

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department began handing the bodies of the Hashem Foods factory fire victims to the families at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021, nearly a month after the inferno claimed the lives of at least 50 workers in Narayanganj’s Rupganj. The remains of 24 victims were handed to the families on the first day after DNA tests.