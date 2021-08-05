Hashem Foods factory fire victims’ bodies handed to families
Mahmud Zaman Ovi,
bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2021 12:51 AM BdST
Updated: 05 Aug 2021 12:51 AM BdST
The police’s Criminal Investigation Department began handing the bodies of the Hashem Foods factory fire victims to the families at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021, nearly a month after the inferno claimed the lives of at least 50 workers in Narayanganj’s Rupganj. The remains of 24 victims were handed to the families on the first day after DNA tests.
Mamtaz Begum bursts into tears as she arrives at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 to receive the remains of her sister Nazma Begum, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Faruki, who gave a single name, arrives at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 to receive the remains of her sister-in-law Jahanara Begum, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire. She worked at the factory’s lollipop section.
Nazma Begum bursts into tears as she arrives at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 to receive the remains of her 18-year-old son Ripon Mia, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Relatives carry the coffin of one of the Hashem Foods factory fire victims to an ambulance after the hand-over at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021.
Taher Uddin signs a paper at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 to receive the remains of son Naim Islam, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Taher Uddin and others carry the coffin of his son Naim Islam out of Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Naim was one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Jharna Aktar fainted while waiting to receive the remains of her daughter Farzana, identified with a single name, at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Farzana was one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Jharna Aktar breaks down in tears while waiting to receive the remains of her daughter Farzana, identified with a single name, at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Farzana was one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Arzina Akter shows a photo of her younger sister Takia Akter at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 while waiting to receive the remains of Takia, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
Sumaiya Akter cries at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 while waiting to receive the remains of her mother ‘Firoza’, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
‘Roksana’ (centre) breaks down at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 while waiting to receive the remains of her nephew ‘Munna’, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
‘Anwara’ is in tears at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 while waiting to receive the remains of her nephew ‘Munna’, one of the at least 50 victims of Hashem Foods factory fire.
A relative cries after receiving the body of one of the Hashem Foods factory fire victims at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021.
Relatives cry after receiving the body of the Hashem Foods factory fire victims at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021.
Nazma Begum, mother of Hashem Foods factory fire victim ‘Hasnain’, is reduced to tears at Dhaka Medical College’s mortuary on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. The authorities handed 24 bodies to the families, but Hasnain's was not among them.