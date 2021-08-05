Bank Asia officials among five sued for embezzling Tk 120m
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2021 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 11:36 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against five people, including two officials of Bank Asia, for embezzling nearly Tk 120 million from clients.
ACC Assistant Director Fazlul Bari of its integrated district office Chattogram-1, lodged the case on Wednesday, said the agency’s spokesman Muhammad Arif Sadeq.
The accused have been identified as Ehtesham Uddin Jahan Ansari, senior officer of Bank Asia Chattogram MCB Sheikh Mujib Road branch, Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, first assistant vice president of the same branch, Islah Uddin Jahan Ansari, owner of P&R Traders, Emdadul Hasan, owner of Ridge Marine Enterprise, and Tarekuzzaman, owner of Seven Seas BD.
As per the allegations, the men through 122 transactions embezzled the money from export proceedings, remittances, foreign bank guarantee confirmation charges, unused foreign bank guarantee claim settlements, additional LC payments, and dormant FC account, and transferred it to three accounts.
