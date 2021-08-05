Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia

The deceased, Zakir Hossain Gazi, hailed from the Aruail area of Brahmanbaria’s Sarail Upazila. Friends and relatives have gathered at Zakir’s family home to offer their comfort and condolences.

“On Wednesday morning, assailants entered the home Zakir rented, slitting his throat and cutting him with sharp weapons,” Zakir’s elder brother Dulal Miah told bdnews24.com. “They fled afterwards. A brother-in-law of mine informed us of the situation. We have even received a photo showing Zakir’s bloodied body.”

“We tried calling Zakir repeatedly since Wednesday morning. We then called Zakir’s roommates, but they told us they had gone to work and Zakir was at home. I called a brother-in-law of mine, who lives nearby, and explained the situation to him, asking him to check on Zakir. Late that afternoon we received news that Zakir’s body had been found with its throat slit and wounds from sharp weapons on his abdomen.”

Zakir’s family say he had been living in Saudi Arabia as an expatriate since 2008, but had returned home to Bangladesh two-and-a-half years ago for his brother’s wedding. Zakir was to return home soon and the family had arranged for him to marry the daughter of a local chairman. The family had begun building a three-storey home for his return.