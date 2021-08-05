Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2021 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 09:51 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has granted the police four days to question actress Pori Moni in a case over the unlawful possession of alcohol and drugs.
Inspector Sohel Rana of Banani Police Station, who is investigating the case, brought her to the court and sought a seven-day remand of the actress on Thursday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid dismissed a plea by Pori Moni’s lawyers to set her free on bail in the evening after the hearing in a crowded courtroom despite the coronavirus lockdown curbs.
The RAB detained Pori Moni allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots in a raid on her Banani home on Wednesday.
Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress.
- Passenger trains to run from Aug 11: minister
- Bangladeshi man killed in Saudi Arabia
- Two Bank Asia officials sued for embezzlement
- AL leader killed in Lakshmipur attack
- Daily tally: 241 virus deaths, 13,817 cases
- COVID deaths top 1,000 in Chattogram
- Minister retracts comment on unvaccinated travel
- 15 wedding guests die as lightning strikes boat in Chapainawabganj
- Preparations underway to run passenger trains from Aug 11: minister
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Awami League leader killed in Lakshmipur attack
- Bank Asia officials among five sued for embezzling Tk 120m
- Hashem Foods factory fire victims’ bodies handed to families
- Bangladesh reports 13,817 COVID cases, 241 deaths in a day
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Bill Gates says Epstein relationship was ‘a huge mistake’
- Bangladesh clinch 5-wicket win against Australia to stretch lead in T20 series
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj