Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges

Inspector Sohel Rana of Banani Police Station, who is investigating the case, brought her to the court and sought a seven-day remand of the actress on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid dismissed a plea by Pori Moni’s lawyers to set her free on bail in the evening after the hearing in a crowded courtroom despite the coronavirus lockdown curbs.

The RAB detained Pori Moni allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots in a raid on her Banani home on Wednesday.

Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress.