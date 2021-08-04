Pedestrian dies in Dhaka hit-and-run accident

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Azahar Uddin Bepari, who hailed from Nurpur in Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila and worked as a security guard.

“On Tuesday night Azahar was crossing the road when he was hit by a truck,” said Md Bachchu Miah, an inspector from the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost, citing witnesses. “The truck then fled the scene.”

Shyampur police recovered Azahar from the scene and took him to a local hospital. He was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital when his condition worsened.

“Azahar was brought to the emergency room around midnight. He was bleeding. Doctors at the emergency room declared him dead.”

Police are working to arrest the truck driver, Bachchu Miah said.