RAB arrests two associates of sacked AL functionary Helena Jahangir

Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Noori were arrested from Dhaka’s Gabtoli area on Monday night, RAB headquarters said in a statement.

More details will be revealed later at a media briefing at the RAB Media Centre in Kawran Bazar on Tuesday afternoon, according to the elite force.

Meanwhile, a man named Abdur Rahman Tuhin from Bhola filed an extortion case against Helena Jahangir with Pallabi Police Station on Monday afternoon.

Hajera was also named in the case along with Kamruzzaman Arif, chief news editor at Joyjatra TV, and staff reporters Salauddin and Mahfuz.

A total of four cases have been filed against Helena with Pallabi and Gulshan Police Stations. She was arrested from her Gulshan residence on Thursday.

Helena Jahangir, a FBCCI director and Joyjatra TV chairwoman, is currently facing three cases – one filed under the Digital Security Act, one under the Telecommunication Act, and a third involving the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, Special Powers Act, and the Drugs Act.