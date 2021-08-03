RAB arrests two associates of sacked AL functionary Helena Jahangir
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 11:15 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two associates of Helena Jahangir, the businesswoman and sacked Awami League functionary who was recently arrested over a slew of charges.
Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Noori were arrested from Dhaka’s Gabtoli area on Monday night, RAB headquarters said in a statement.
Meanwhile, a man named Abdur Rahman Tuhin from Bhola filed an extortion case against Helena Jahangir with Pallabi Police Station on Monday afternoon.
Hajera was also named in the case along with Kamruzzaman Arif, chief news editor at Joyjatra TV, and staff reporters Salauddin and Mahfuz.
A total of four cases have been filed against Helena with Pallabi and Gulshan Police Stations. She was arrested from her Gulshan residence on Thursday.
Helena Jahangir, a FBCCI director and Joyjatra TV chairwoman, is currently facing three cases – one filed under the Digital Security Act, one under the Telecommunication Act, and a third involving the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, Special Powers Act, and the Drugs Act.
