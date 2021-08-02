Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust

They conducted another drive on a house in Mohammad after her arrest at house No. 3 on road No. 9 in Baridhara on Sunday night, said Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner at the police’s Detective Branch.

The police found yaba, liquor and shisha at her flat in Baridhara.

Another model, Mou Akter, was arrested in the operation at Mohammadpur, said Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Faria Mahbub Piasha

“They are members of a group that carry out organised blackmailing. Piasha lives in the house alone. Mou’s house is similar to Piasha’s. People from well-off families visit the houses to do drugs. They (members of the gang) click photos and blackmail them.”

“They have many other allegations against them. We are investigating these,” Harunor added.

Piasha is the former wife of Shafat Ahmed, son of Dildar Ahmed Selim, one of the owners of Apan Jewellers.

The name of Piasha, a former director of private station Asian TV, had surfaced earlier in a case over the alleged rape of a student by Shafat at Banani’s Raintree Hotel in 2017.

Dildar accused Piasha of extortion later.

Recently, Piasha’s name came up again in a case over the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya. Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir is accused of abetting the alleged suicide of Muniya following an affair with the young woman.

Piasha, a “family friend”, called Muniya to Sayem’s mother “to talk Muniya out of her affair with a married man”.

Piasha denied threatening Muniya, as mentioned in a case started by her family.