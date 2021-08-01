Results of 41st BCS preliminary tests published; 21,000 qualify for written exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2021 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2021 03:02 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has published the results of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service preliminary exams.
As many as 21,056 candidates have passed the tests, according to the results published on the PSC website (bpsc.gov.bd) on Sunday.
The commission is planning to hold the written exams in November, it said in a statement.
The PSC issued the notice to recruit 2,166 officials for different cadres through the exams on Nov 27, 2019.
The preliminary examinations were held simultaneously in eight divisional cities on Mar 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly half a million candidates applied for the exams.
The government is planning to fill 642 vacancies in the general cadre, 619 in the technical cadre, and 905 in the general education cadre.
