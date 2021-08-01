Non-factory workers return to Dhaka as govt eases restrictions

Several launch passengers at the Sadarghat river port said they did not work in factories, but were making use of the opportunity.

“I run a small business,” said Sufian, who had arrived from Chandpur with his wife and two children. “I decided to come back after the government announcement.”

Launches are operating at Sadarghat along six routes (Chandpur, Shariatpur, Bhola, Muladi and Barguna), said Dinesh Kumar Saha, a transport inspector for the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

So far, a few launches have arrived from Chandpur, and not many garment workers come from that region, said Saha.

Prior to the lockdown, hundreds of launches were running on 43 routes, he said.

Siddiqur Rahman, BIWTA's transport inspector, said the main gate of the terminal was shut at 11:45 am on Sunday and no launches were operating after 12 pm as per the government’s orders.

Some launches that left southern Bangladesh for Dhaka will arrive at Sadarghat later on, he said.