July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic

The July death toll is 29.87 percent of the total fatalities while the new infections are 26.91 percent of the caseload.

Until Saturday, Jul 31, Bangladesh officially recorded a total of 1,249,484 cases with 20,685 deaths.

The Directorate General of Health Services pointed out in a health bulletin on Sunday that Bangladesh saw nearly a third of the total COVID-19 deaths and over a fourth of the total cases in July after posting the lowest number of only 1,077 cases in February.

After the second wave of infections had begun, the death toll in April was 2,404 among 147,837 coronavirus cases, the highest before July. The government confirmed 112,718 infections in June, with 1,884 deaths from COVID-19.

By the end of June, however, the infections and deaths shattered previous daily records as the outbreak surged in the rural areas with the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

In July, the daily counts increased by a record pace with over 10,000 cases and more than 200 deaths almost all the days of the month.

According to the government, the health workers across the country collected 56,157 samples, tested 53,877 and detected 16,230 coronavirus cases on Jul 28, the highest numbers in the pandemic.

A day earlier, Bangladesh reported the highest number of 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the daily count. Only one person died from the disease, the lowest, on Mar 18.

The case positivity rate shoot up to record 32.55 percent on Jul 24.

In the seven days to Jul 31, the weekly number of deaths rose by 19.03 percent to 1,639. The number cases in this period also increased by 57.78 percent to 96,140.

Even if the health sector increases its capacity, a proper tackling of the situation will be uncertain if the coronavirus cases cannot be controlled, warned Professor Dr ABM Maksudul Alam, principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College.

“The number of beds has increased at hospitals. But if we can’t curb the infections by wearing masks and following other health rules, it (raising number of beds) won’t work. It’ll be possible to keep the infections in check if we follow the rules.

“Otherwise we’ll step into the unknown,” he said in the DGHS health bulletin.