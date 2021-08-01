BIWTA extends river transport hours as workers return to Dhaka

Though it was previously announced that launches would only operate until noon, services have continued past that time, Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of the agency, said on Sunday.

Asked how long launch service would continue, he said: “We haven’t decided yet. But, for now, we can say that services will continue until Monday morning. The timing has been extended because of demand from passengers.”

The Bangladesh government announced on Friday that factories would be allowed to reopen on Sunday, despite the coronavirus lockdown. Thousands of workers began making their way to Dhaka following the announcement in an effort to keep their jobs.

As bus, train and launch services were suspended at the time, many struggled to reach Dhaka from remote areas. Some came on foot, while others used rickshaws, autorickshaws, or pick-up vans to reach their workplaces in manufacturing hubs.

After noting these problems throughout Saturday, the government announced that buses and launches would operate until noon on Sunday.

“The government has decided to resume public transport until 12 pm on Aug 1, 2021, so that workers at export-oriented industries and related jobs can return to work at their convenience,” the government said in a notice.

Launches from Chandpur, Shariatpur, Bhola, Muladi and Barguna have been running to the Sadarghat river port in Dhaka since the government’s announcement, said Dinesh Kumar Saha, an inspector for the BIWTA.