Bangladesh logs 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2021 06:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 231 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 20,916.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,264,328 after 14,844 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 77 fatalities and 8,355 infections. Chattogram tallied 53 deaths and 1,850 cases, Khulna 44 deaths and 880 cases. Sylhet, which registered nine deaths, saw a spike in cases, reporting 996 new infections.
Nationwide, another 15,054 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,093,266.
As many as 49,529 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.97 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.
Globally, over 197.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.22 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
