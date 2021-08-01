A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in

After a tense three-hour rescue mission, Habibur Rahman, a 26-year-old university student, was eventually hauled to safety from the cornice of the building in Dakshinkhan's Kazi Bari Road in the early hours of Sunday, according to Syed Monirul Islam, senior station officer in Uttara.

Hundreds of curious onlookers had gathered around the building to watch the nail-biting scenes unfold.

Habibur lives on the fifth floor of the seven-storey residential building owned by his family.

He was having an affair with a tenant, a student of Dhaka University who lives on the third floor of the house with her family.

"The boy tried to pressure the family into getting them married but they did not agree. Later, he went up to the sixth floor around midnight on Sunday in a bid to end his own life."

Firefighters rushed to the scene after neighbours saw Habibur on the cornice of the building and called 999, according to Monirul.

Initially, the rescuers tried to talk the young man out of ending his own life. Later, his lover and her mother were called as they tried to convince Habibur to step back inside the building.

"In between all the talking, we cut the grill of the window and tied him up very quickly with a rescue rope and pulled him in."

Habibur was later handed over to his family.