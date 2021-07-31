'This is like a nightmare': Thousands displaced as floods hit Bangladesh Rohingya camps
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2021 09:22 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2021 09:22 AM BdST
Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in refugee camps displacing thousands of Rohingya Muslims in southeastern Bangladesh this week, UN and other officials said on Friday, with further heavy rainfall expected.
At least six Rohingya, including three children, died in landslides and flooding while 15 Bangladeshis were killed and more than 200,000 stranded by flooding in Cox's Bazar, said Mamunur Rashid, the district administrator.
Nearly one million Rohingya live in crowded camps in the border district of Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee settlement, after fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017.
The refugees mostly live in shacks made of bamboo and plastic sheets that cling to steep, bare hills. TV footage showed flooded homes and muddy water cascading down steps and hillsides. Children played in chest-high waters.
"This is like a nightmare," said Rohingya Rokeya Begum. "I have never seen such flooding in the camps in four years. When the water came, there was nobody from my family at home to help. I was alone but I could take my belongings to a safer place. Now I am staying with another family."
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said more than 21,000 refugees had been "affected" by the flooding while nearly 4,000 shelters had been damaged or destroyed.
It said more than 13,000 were forced to relocate within the camps, while thousands of facilities were damaged, including health clinics and toilets. Access has been hindered due to damage to roads, pathways and bridges.
And the flooding is likely to get worse.
"Heavy rainfall is expected during the next few days, and as such, challenges are likely to increase,” said Manuel Marques Pereira, Deputy Chief of Mission in Bangladesh for the UN's International Organization for Migration.
Refugees, many of them still recovering from massive fires that tore through the camps in March, said landslides and floods left homes "totally covered with mud".
"Somehow my family members could evacuate," said Abu Siddique, who lives in the Balukhali refugee camp. "The mud that came down from the hill entered my home... All of our belongings inside are covered in mud."
- Thousands displaced as floods hit Bangladesh Rohingya camps
- DGHS wants lockdown extended
- Rains to ease as low turns into land depression
- 3m jabs of Sinopharm vaccine on way
- Kathryn Stevens new USAID mission director
- 3 die in Cumilla road crash
- Oxyjet gets approval for limited use
- Deadly floods leave many Rohingya homeless again
- 'This is like a nightmare': Thousands displaced as floods hit Bangladesh Rohingya camps
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Helena arrested on charges of 'spreading propaganda, misinformation'
- Rains to let up as low over Bay turns into land depression
- Helena Jahangir's Joyjatra TV doesn't have valid documents to operate: RAB
- Traffic, crowds swell in Dhaka on the seventh day of lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows factories to reopen on Aug 1 amid virus lockdown
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- Ali Ashraf, a lawmaker from Cumilla and former deputy speaker, dies at 74
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Helena arrested on charges of 'spreading propaganda, misinformation'
- Remanded for ‘disinformation campaign’, Helena Jahangir faces a string of charges
- India reports most new COVID cases in three weeks
- Helena Jahangir's Joyjatra TV doesn't have valid documents to operate: RAB
- Bangladesh records 13,862 coronavirus cases, 212 deaths in a day
- RAB detains sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir after raiding her home