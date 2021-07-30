Rains to let up as low over Bay turns into land depression

The maritime ports in the country may also be advised to lower the local cautionary signal later on Friday, according to Senior Meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan.

The meteorologist said that the recent trend of heavy rains in different parts of the country in the last few days will ease.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the highest rainfall of 258 mm in the last 24 hours in Feni. During that time, Dhaka saw 32 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday, the Met Office issued the local cautionary signal No. 3 for maritime ports after the low-pressure system the Bay of Bengal turned into a well-marked low, bringing squally weather to the coastal areas.

It has since taken the form of a land depression but the warning signal at the ports remained unchanged on Friday morning.

Meteorologist Khan said many parts of the country would experience intermittent showers throughout the day as monsoon winds remained active. However, the amount of rainfall will be less than the last few days.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most parts of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the forecast for Friday. Parts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka Mymensingh and Sylhet are also likely to see moderate showers.