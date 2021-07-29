Home > Bangladesh

PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2021 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 05:55 PM BdST

Dr Nomita Halder, a former government secretary, has been appointed as the 11th managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Bangladesh’s apex microfinance organisation, according to a statement.

Currently, Halder is holding the position of a professorial fellow at North South University.

Born in Bagerhat, Halder served as a public servant for 30 years. In 2014, she was appointed as a private secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She graduated in Agriculture from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh. She did an MA in Development Administration from Australian National University. Later, she did her PhD from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

In 2018, she retired from public service.

“She is a result-driven and career-oriented professional with a target for excellence. She is keen to work with vulnerable, disadvantaged and marginalised poor communities,” PKSF said in the statement on Thursday.

PKSF funds microfinance programmes of NGOs and other organisations and provides them with institutional development services for poverty alleviation.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories