3 die in crash between tractor and covered van in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2021 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 11:30 AM BdST
Three people have been killed after a sand-bearing tractor was hit by a covered van in Cumilla’s Chandina.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway near the Harikhola Shrine around 8:15 am on Thursday, said Ziaul Haque Chowdhury, an inspector from the Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.
The dead have been identified as labourers Nurul Islam and Faisar Ahmed, and covered van driver Liton.
Nurul hailed from Harikhola Village, while Faisar was from Rangpur.
“The labourers were loading sand onto the tractor in front of the market next to the highway near Harikhola Shrine this morning,” said Ziaul Haque.
“Suddenly a covered van headed to Dhaka veered out of control, hit the tractor and overturned it. Nurul Islam and Faisar Rahman were killed on the spot. The covered van driver died on the way to the hospital.”
A Chandina fire service unit conducted rescue operations after the accident and have sent tractor driver Amir Hossain to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment.
- Oxyjet gets approval for limited use
- Deadly floods leave many Rohingya homeless again
- COVID kills Ctg man, son within 12 hours
- Police believe Surokkha wasn’t hacked
- Rains spark Ctg landslide fears
- ACC charges OC Pradip, wife over illegal assets
- Jhalakathi judicial magistrate dies of COVID
- Yaba trafficker headed to Saudi arrested
- 3 die in crash between tractor and covered van in Cumilla
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use
- Deadly floods leave thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless again
- CMCH withdraws general diary as police believe Surokkha website was not hacked
- Coronavirus kills man, son within 12 hours in Chattogram
- Heavy downpours trigger evacuation amid fears of landslides in Chattogram
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- When companies profit from rape videos
- Robi’s net profits decline in Q2, CEO decries market ‘distortions’
- Dhaka police arrest yaba trafficker headed to Saudi Arabia
- Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation
- Will the delta variant wreck the recovery?
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly