3 die in crash between tractor and covered van in Cumilla

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway near the Harikhola Shrine around 8:15 am on Thursday, said Ziaul Haque Chowdhury, an inspector from the Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.

The dead have been identified as labourers Nurul Islam and Faisar Ahmed, and covered van driver Liton.

Nurul hailed from Harikhola Village, while Faisar was from Rangpur.

“The labourers were loading sand onto the tractor in front of the market next to the highway near Harikhola Shrine this morning,” said Ziaul Haque.

“Suddenly a covered van headed to Dhaka veered out of control, hit the tractor and overturned it. Nurul Islam and Faisar Rahman were killed on the spot. The covered van driver died on the way to the hospital.”

A Chandina fire service unit conducted rescue operations after the accident and have sent tractor driver Amir Hossain to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment.