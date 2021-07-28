Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29

She passed away at Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, said Mohammad Saifur Rahman, a Supreme Court spokesperson. Her husband KHM Imranur Rahman is also a senior judicial magistrate.

Saniya Aktar tested positive for the coronavirus on Jul 14. She was also pregnant.

She was born on Aug 1, 1992 in Hoglakanda Village in Narayanganj’s Arahazar Upazila. She completed her master’s in law from Jagannath University and joined the judicial services on Mar 1, 2018.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq have expressed their condolences over her death.