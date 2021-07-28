Dhaka police arrest yaba trafficker headed to Saudi Arabia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2021 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 01:57 PM BdST
The Armed Police Battalion, or APBN, has arrested a man headed to Saudi Arabia with nearly 9,000 yaba tablets in his possession at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old ‘Saddam’, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, said Ziaul Haque, an additional superintendent of police.
Saddam was to board a SalamAir flight.
“He was taking the yaba to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, but it was caught during the scan,” Haque said.
“It was hidden in the luggage, but it showed up on the scans. He was questioned and, at first, denied it. The luggage was opened and 8,950 yaba tablets were found inside.”
“During the initial interrogation he revealed that he acquired the yaba from an individual in Cumilla, where he was from, and was to hand it over to another individual once in Dammam.”
‘Saddam’ had previously been accused in a narcotics case filed with the Dhaka Industrial Area Police Station, the police official said. He had lived in Oman for six years and returned to Bangladesh on an ‘out pass’ after he lost his passport. He had received a three-month visa to visit Saudi Arabia.
