CMCH withdraws general diary as police believe Surokkha website was not hacked
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2021 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 09:50 PM BdST
Chattogram Medical College Hospital has withdrawn a general diary it filed on suspicion that the Surokkha web application for COVID-19 vaccine registration was hacked.
The police believe the website was not hacked, but someone handling it sent SMS to people close to them for the vaccine.
CMCH Deputy Director Dr Aftab Uddin filed the GD on behalf of the hospital on Tuesday.
More people got SMS for COVID vaccine than specified on the web platform after the second round of inoculation had begun, which aroused the hospital authorities’ suspicion, said Jahidul Kabir, OC of Panchlaish Police Station.
The dates mentioned in the text message were not same as those specified on the website.
Several CMCH officials use the platform with a common ID and password to send SMS to citizens on the basis of registration date and other criteria of priority.
The OC on Wednesday said they were certain some among these officials sent SMS to people close to them for the vaccine.
He did not say if any step was taken to identify the officials behind the incident.
- Rains spark Ctg landslide fears
- ACC charges OC Pradip, wife over illegal assets
- Jhalakathi judicial magistrate dies of COVID
- Yaba trafficker headed to Saudi arrested
- Shikho raises $1.3m in global funds
- Six dead in Cox’s Bazar landslides
- CMCH files GD suspecting Surokkha is hacked
- 2,000 more doctors from 42nd BCS
- Heavy downpours trigger evacuation amid fears of landslides in Chattogram
- ACC formally charges OC Pradip, his wife Chumki over assets beyond means
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- Dhaka police arrest yaba trafficker headed to Saudi Arabia
- Shikho, a Bangladeshi startup, raises $1.3m in funds to expand access to education
- Five children of a family die in Cox’s Bazar landslides
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- CMCH files general diary suspecting Surokkha COVID vaccine registration platform is hacked
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement
- As infections rise, CDC urges some vaccinated Americans to wear masks again
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- BSMMU dismisses ‘disinformation’ that man got three COVID shots in a day