CMCH withdraws general diary as police believe Surokkha website was not hacked

The police believe the website was not hacked, but someone handling it sent SMS to people close to them for the vaccine.

CMCH Deputy Director Dr Aftab Uddin filed the GD on behalf of the hospital on Tuesday.

More people got SMS for COVID vaccine than specified on the web platform after the second round of inoculation had begun, which aroused the hospital authorities’ suspicion, said Jahidul Kabir, OC of Panchlaish Police Station.

The dates mentioned in the text message were not same as those specified on the website.

Several CMCH officials use the platform with a common ID and password to send SMS to citizens on the basis of registration date and other criteria of priority.

The OC on Wednesday said they were certain some among these officials sent SMS to people close to them for the vaccine.

He did not say if any step was taken to identify the officials behind the incident.