BSMMU dismisses ‘disinformation’ that man got three COVID shots in a day

The BSMMU authorities said it was trying to find out the person who claimed he had been given the three jabs one after another at separate vaccination booths of the medical university.

The medical university also said it would take legal action against the “disinformation campaign”.

The man identified himself as Omar Faruque, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Saudi Arabia while speaking to a private TV station on Tuesday.

Some newspapers reported that he was kept under observation as a video of him talking to the TV station went viral on social media.

It triggered a debate whether it is possible on the part of the vaccinators, officials and volunteers to make such a mistake.

“No one has been given three doses. We’re issuing a rejoinder,” said BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam.

“Why would we give three doses to a single person in a day when not everyone in Bangladesh can be vaccinated?

“Even an uneducated person is aware that vaccines cannot be taken more than once in a day. It’s not an oral vaccine that you can gobble one after another.”

“Our new booths are placed closely, but we’re certain it’s impossible to give a single person three doses in a day,” Brig Gen Nazrul added.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said the reported incident did not happen in reality. “Those who conducted this disinformation campaign will face action.”

“Our vaccinators are expert in maintaining the rules.”

Dr Sharfuddin said they were searching for the man and a deputy director has been tasked with the job.

“We will let you know later,” he added.