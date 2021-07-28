BSMMU dismisses ‘disinformation’ that man got three COVID shots in a day
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2021 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 12:27 AM BdST
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has swatted away as “disinformation” peddled in a report that claimed a man was given three doses of the coronavirus vaccine in its inoculation centre in a day.
The BSMMU authorities said it was trying to find out the person who claimed he had been given the three jabs one after another at separate vaccination booths of the medical university.
The medical university also said it would take legal action against the “disinformation campaign”.
The man identified himself as Omar Faruque, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Saudi Arabia while speaking to a private TV station on Tuesday.
Some newspapers reported that he was kept under observation as a video of him talking to the TV station went viral on social media.
It triggered a debate whether it is possible on the part of the vaccinators, officials and volunteers to make such a mistake.
“No one has been given three doses. We’re issuing a rejoinder,” said BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam.
“Why would we give three doses to a single person in a day when not everyone in Bangladesh can be vaccinated?
“Even an uneducated person is aware that vaccines cannot be taken more than once in a day. It’s not an oral vaccine that you can gobble one after another.”
“Our new booths are placed closely, but we’re certain it’s impossible to give a single person three doses in a day,” Brig Gen Nazrul added.
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said the reported incident did not happen in reality. “Those who conducted this disinformation campaign will face action.”
“Our vaccinators are expert in maintaining the rules.”
Dr Sharfuddin said they were searching for the man and a deputy director has been tasked with the job.
“We will let you know later,” he added.
- Vaccination at unions from Aug 7
- Record 258 virus deaths in a day
- Another 200MT oxygen coming from India
- Will reward good work and punish bad: PM
- Bail, interim decisions extended by a month
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over leaked phone call
- Kalyanpur raid trial yet to start 5 years on
- SSC, HSC tests on 3 subjects
- BSMMU dismisses ‘disinformation’ that man got three COVID shots in a day
- Hasina urges citizens to banish fears about COVID-19 testing, vaccination
- Humayun Ahmed's family send legal notice to Grameenphone over IP infringement
- Bangladesh to launch vaccination at unions on Aug 7 as COVID spreads rapidly
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- Another 200MT oxygen coming to Bangladesh from India by train
Most Read
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Bangladesh registers new record of 258 COVID deaths in a day
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Bangabandhu’s first grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 50
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19